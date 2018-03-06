Photo: Dreamstime

By Scott T. Sterling

Record collectors, you might want to get in line now.

The organizers behind the annual Record Store Day event have revealed this year’s exhaustive list of vinyl exclusives set for release on the big date, which this year falls on April 21.

As usual, classic rock fans will have plenty of exclusive wax to covet, led by the previously announced trove of David Bowie albums , Neil Young live in 1973 and a Led Zeppelin 7-inch with new mixes that will surely be among the most sought-after releases this year.

Pink Floyd are reissuing their debut, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, on mono vinyl for the first time in 50 years, while the Grateful Dead’s 1987 tour with Bob Dylan, Dylan & the Dead, will arrive on on red and blue tie-dye vinyl. Jimi Hendrix’s “Mannish Boy” b/w “Trash Man” taken from 1969 sessions is set for a 7-inch release.

Johnny Cash’s famous At Folsom Prison is being released in a special five-LP set that combines all of both sets Cash performed that day, as well as performances by June Carter, Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers. The loaded package features a 12-inch single of band rehearsals from the night before at a Sacramento, CA, hotel room.

Fans of more modern rock will want to hit up their local indie record stores as well, with such releases as Rage Against the Machine’s notorious L.A. show during the Democratic National Convention in 2000 set for an exclusive vinyl edition.

Arcade Fire will reissue their self-titled debut EP from 2004, which will be pressed on wax for the first time ever, while the National will drop a new live album, Boxer (Live in Brussels).

The Cure have a pair of releases set for the day: Torn Down (Mixed Up Extra), featuring 16 new remixes by frontman Robert Smith of classic tracks including “Three Imaginary Boys” and “Never Enough,” and a vinyl reissue of 1990 remix album, Mixed Up, pressed on vinyl for the first time.

Pop queen Taylor Swift is jumping into RSD 2018 with a trio of colored vinyl: her self-titled debut on turquoise wax, Fearless – Platinum Edition on gold, and 1989 on hot pink.

Parents looking to snag something for kids can pick up Rockabye Baby’s lullaby versions of Beastie Boys songs on vinyl, as well as throw it back to the classics with a reissue of Marlo Thomas’ timeless Free To Be You And Me.



Prince fans can look forward to a special repress of the rare single-LP version of his breakout 1999 album featuring the original alternative front cover and ‘eye’ picture labels, and ’90s rap heads should keep an eye open for Notorious B.I.G’s “Juicy” on clear/black marble swirl effect vinyl.

See the complete list of Record Store Day exclusives here.