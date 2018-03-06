Filed Under:A wrinkle in time, Questlove
By Scott T. Sterling

Questlove is doing it for the children.

The Roots drummer is supporting the “Color of Change” initiative to send kids to see the new movie, A Wrinkle in Time.

“I’m starting the #WRINKLEchallenge,” Questlove shared on Twitter. “It’s IMPORTANT that children see this film. If you are able to donate ($10 bucks or $10 katrillion) please rise to the occasion. SUPER EASY!”

While the drummer is encouraging anyone with the means to donate to the “Give a Child the Universe” fund, he specifically targeted a series of celebrities to lead the charge. Oprah Winfrey, Rosario Dawson, and BET late-night talk show host Robin Thede were among the famous folks he tapped on Twitter.

“Challenge accepted!,” Thede responded. “I just sent 50 kids to go see A Wrinkle in Time! Who’s next? Tag your friends! I’m calling on Gabrielle Union to take the next #WrinkleInTimeChallenge.”

A Wrinkle in Time is set to hit big-screens across the country this Friday, March 9.

