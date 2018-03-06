By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Megan Trainor is back with her new single and anthem “No Excuses” and along with it a fun Zumba-themed video.

But it was back in 2014, when Trainor was singing the inspirational lyrics to her break out hit “All About That Bass,” she says the words didn’t necessarily describe how she was feeling at that very moment.

Trainor explained to Fresh 102.7’s Karen Carson that she “was not in a happy place” with herself at the time and “even when I was promoting self love” she wasn’t treating herself the way she knew she should — and the way she does now.

“I’m working on it every day,” Trainor admits.

The “No Excuses” explains how simple lifestyle changes have made such a big impact, plus, one of the ways she’s tackling her new life goals is through a buddy system with fiancé Daryl Sabara.

“We work out together every single day,” says Trainor. “We try to eat, no sugar and no carbs. It’s a lifestyle, I’m not dieting, I feel better and mentally my anxiety was gone when I began treating my self better. I look good and happy and you can see the difference. You can look at yourself and I believe it. Compliment yourself out loud, that helps a lot.”

Megan is currently working on her third studio album, the follow-up to 2016’s Thank You, which is set for release this year.