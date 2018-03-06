By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Singer Meghan Trainor is back and gearing up for the release of her third studio album, the follow up to 2016’s Thank You. Her first single “No Excuses” has just hit the airwaves, but it’s not just her first new song but also her new anthem. She shared recently in an Instagram post some of the personal setbacks and challenges leading into creating her new music but, “There are NO EXCUSES,” she wrote. “I’m gonna choose happiness..and I can’t wait to show you what I’ve learned/created for this third album. It’s my best work yet.”

In addition to two surgeries on her vocal chords, she explained to Fresh 102.7’s Karen Carson, that she faced another personal challenge. She, like many others, struggles with anxiety and panic attacks.

“I was uneducated about anxiety and how it could physically rattle you,” says Trainor. “I assumed no one had experienced what I was going through because when I would tell my mom ‘I’m going to the emergency room because I can’t breathe right now’ she would be like ‘no, no, I’ll come rub your head.’

But, she admits, going through those tough times has helped inspire her music.

“The songs that came after this, I was like, ‘ha ha!’ I did one song called “Treat Myself” and it was about how, finally, when my therapist looked at me and was like, ‘Look at you! You’re not shaking anymore and you’re not miserable and sad! You’re like, really happy and everything is going great for you — don’t forget to treat yourself and do something for you. Go get a spa day or do something…’

“I bought a car and was like, ‘treat myself!'”

“No Excuses’ is just the beginning of what’s in store from Trainor in 2018.

The singer’s year is already off to a massive start with her engagement to Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara in December of 2017 after dating for just a year and a half, as well as her judges position on Fox’s new musical competition show The Four alongside the likes of Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled and host Fergie.