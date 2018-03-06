meghan trainor no excuses, meghan trainor jimmy fallon, meghan trainor tonight show, meghan trainor
Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

By Robyn Collins

Meghan Trainor has done it again. She has delivered a decidedly dance-y, highly singable pop tune with a strong message.

The newly engaged pop star was all sparkles for her first live and first television performance of “No Excuses,” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The talk show host introduced M-Train saying, “I love our next guest so much. Every time she comes on, she just knocks it outta the park.”

Along with a full band and four backup dancers all dressed in black and sparkles, Trainor sang and danced about not giving anyone excuses not to treat you well.

Check out Meghan’s performance below.

