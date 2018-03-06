By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

The Mattel toy company is celebrating International Women’s Day in one of the best ways possible.

The company has officially announced a new series of Barbie dolls that are honoring women who have made history and inspired people all around the world.

From Mexican artist Frida Kahlo to American pilot Amelia Earhart — African-American mathematician Katharine Johnson and even Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim.

The new Barbies are giving a spotlight to the accomplishments of these famous women, solidifying them as role models that will inspire future generations.

The 12-doll ‘Inspiring Women’ line will be mass produced and sold online and in-stores worldwide — making them the perfect gift for little “sheroes” everywhere!