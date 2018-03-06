Photo: Larry McCormack / The Tennessean / USA Today

By Lauren Hoffman

Luke Bryan appeared on Good Morning America today (March 6) to dish on all things American Idol. The country superstar is a new judge on the singing competition reboot alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Bryan revealed to the hosts of GMA that Richie is “like our dad” on the show, while Perry “keeps snacks stashed” on set.

What is it like for the “Most People Are Good” singer to judge these talented hopefuls?

“It’s interesting. It’s a little out of my comfort zone,” Bryan revealed. “It makes me want to get back in the studio and work harder because you see truly wonderfully talented people.”

American Idol premieres Sunday, March 11 on ABC at 8/7c.

Check out Luke’s segment below.