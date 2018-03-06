The new project drops Friday.
By Hayden Wright

Lil Yachty’s highly anticipated release Lil Boat 2 is set to drop this Friday (March 9), and the rapper has shared the album’s tracklist and special guests.

Migos and 2 Chaniz are featured on the record, as are Trippie Redd, Tee Grizzley, NBA YoungBoy, Lil’ Baby and more.

Last month, Yachty dropped the lead single from Lil Boat 2, “Most Wanted.”

See the full tracklist below.

Track list... Track list..

A post shared by King boat (@lilyachty) on

