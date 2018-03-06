The T-Mix is here!
Filed Under:Cardi B., T-Pain
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Few artists sound more of-the-moment than Cardi B, whose signature flow made “Bodak Yellow” and Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” remix international hits. In December, Cardi kept the party rolling with “Bartier Cardi,” providing further evidence that the it-girl MC is here to stay.

Related: Cardi B’s ‘Bartier Cardi’ is Here: Listen

Now, T-Pain has dropped a remix (or rather, a “T-Mix”) of “Bartier Cardi” that dials up the raunch factor and includes his signature hype lines. T-Pain has been making Autotune great again since the mid-2000s, so old-school meets new-school on the T-Mix. Early in his opening verse, T-Pain shouts out to Cardi’s fiance, Offset — another recent collaborator.

Listen to the T-Mix of “Bartier Cardi,” which contains explicit lyrics, below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live