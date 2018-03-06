By Robyn Collins
Pop sensation Camila Cabello spent her 21st birthday partying hard… with her parents. Cabello revealed the scene of revelry — her in the kitchen with handfuls of pastel balloons — on social media.
Related: Camila Cabello Shares Intimate Family Portrait In New Mini-Doc: Watch
The ex-Fifth Harmony member was dressed to kill — in pajamas — as her family sang her “Happy Birthday” in front of a two-tiered cake.
Cabello captioned the Twitter video, “21. thank you so much for your birthday wishes, i love you guys so much (that’s my parents singing and being extra lol).”
We can’t wait to see how crazy she gets when she turns 22!
21 🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️ thank you so much for your birthday wishes, i love you guys so much (that’s my parents sing… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 05, 2018