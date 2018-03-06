"That’s my parents singing and being extra lol."
Filed Under:Camila Cabello
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Pop sensation Camila Cabello spent her 21st birthday partying hard… with her parents. Cabello revealed the scene of revelry — her in the kitchen with handfuls of pastel balloons — on social media.

Related: Camila Cabello Shares Intimate Family Portrait In New Mini-Doc: Watch

The ex-Fifth Harmony member was dressed to kill — in pajamas — as her family sang her “Happy Birthday” in front of a two-tiered cake.

Cabello captioned the Twitter video, “21. thank you so much for your birthday wishes, i love you guys so much (that’s my parents singing and being extra lol).”

We can’t wait to see how crazy she gets when she turns 22!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live