Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Pop sensation Camila Cabello spent her 21st birthday partying hard… with her parents. Cabello revealed the scene of revelry — her in the kitchen with handfuls of pastel balloons — on social media.

Related: Camila Cabello Shares Intimate Family Portrait In New Mini-Doc: Watch

The ex-Fifth Harmony member was dressed to kill — in pajamas — as her family sang her “Happy Birthday” in front of a two-tiered cake.

Cabello captioned the Twitter video, “21. thank you so much for your birthday wishes, i love you guys so much (that’s my parents singing and being extra lol).”

We can’t wait to see how crazy she gets when she turns 22!