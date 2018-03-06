By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Thar she blows!

The nor’easter that took hold of the Atlantic coast last week has unearthed a nearly 250-year-old ship’s skeleton.

The Short Sands Shipwreck, named after the beach it resides on in the town of York, Maine, was built in the 18th century, according to local historian Leith Smith. But the 60-foot ship has had plenty of wear and tear since it docked for good, with only its bare bones surviving the sands of time.

Smith told ABC News that the vessel likely carried things like lumber, flour, and other raw materials and is actually being preserved by the sand and water.

First seen in 1958, the last time this shipwreck appeared was in March of 2013, before another nor’easter storm.