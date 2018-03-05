Photo: Martin Hausleri

By Scott T. Sterling

For Slayer, one leg was just not enough.

Related: Slayer Announce Farewell World Tour



The thrash metal legends have revealed a second leg of North American dates for the band’s final tour, with the first leg well on its way to a complete sell-out.

The second slate of shows will feature a variety of high-profile opening acts, including Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death.

Dates for the new round of Slayer shows begin July 26 in Gilford, New Hampshire, with the leg wrapping up August 26 in San Jose, CA.

See Slayer’s new round of tour dates below.

7/26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/27 – Bangor, ME @ Impact Music Festival, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

7/29 – Wantagh, NY@ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

7/31 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/1 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

8/3 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

8/4 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

8/6 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

8/7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

8/9 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

8/12 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

8/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

8/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

8/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

8/18 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

8/21 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/23 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

8/26 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center