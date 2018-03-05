Filed Under:Sia
Photo: Tonya Brewer

By Scott T. Sterling

Sia has a brand new look.

The pop star has debuted a wildly curly new wig in her new commercial for Google Assistant.

Related: Natalie Portman to Sing Original Sia Songs in New Movie

The humorous clip finds Sia mentally going through her to-do list (as heard in voice-over), while her assistants diligently go about putting together her outfit.

As Sia thinks about getting her dedicated assistants flowers, she realizes that she can’t ask them to buy flowers for themselves.

“Yeah, it’s not really a gift then, it’s a job,” she ponders to herself.

And that’s where Google Assistant comes in.

Watch the very funny clip below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live