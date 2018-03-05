It's coming, it's coming... tomorrow.
Filed Under:Niall Horan
Photo: David Needleman

By Annie Reuter

Niall Horan will release the music video for his fourth solo single, “On The Loose,” tomorrow (March 6), but for those who can’t wait, the former One Direction singer has posted two short previews on social media.

Related: Niall Horan Gets Animated in ‘On The Loose’ Lyric Video

Both five-second clips feature rapid edits and double-exposures of a beautiful brunette in an open field.

“On The Loose” is from Horan’s 2017 solo debut Flicker.

Check out the teasers below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live