By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Rescuers used their bare hands, ski poles, and brute strength to save a man who was trapped after an avalanche overcame five people at the Squaw Valley ski resort in Olympic Valley, California.

avalanche rescue thumb Man Rescued From Avalanche After People Notice Buried SnowboardWhen passersby noticed the tip of a snowboard sticking out of the snow after hearing the frantic screams of a woman claiming to be the snowboarder’s wife, they immediately rushed to rescue the man, and according to an onlooker, he was unharmed and able to board back down the mountain.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, one other person on the mountain was hospitalized with a serious lower-body injury, while another was treated and released. Three others were reportedly unharmed by the rushing powder.

This dramatic rescue, which involved not only good Samaritans, but ski patrols, police, emergency responders, and rescue dogs, had a happy ending thanks to the quick-thinking and selfless actions of strangers.

 

