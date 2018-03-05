Photo: Paul Abell / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Lil Wayne is back.

The New Orleans has shared a new song, “Vizine,” the first track from the upcoming RGB 2 mixtape from the men’s lifestyle brand Ethika.

Related: Lil Wayne Details ‘Dedication 6: Reloaded’ Mixtape



Wayne fires off plenty of his signature fiery punchlines and verses, seemingly taking a shot at embattled Cash Money head, Birdman, and the recent foreclosure on his Miami mansion: “No one man should have all that power if he can’t afford to pay the light bills.”

Listen to Lil Wayne’s latest, “Vizine,” which contains explicit lyrics, below.