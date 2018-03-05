Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This wedding photoshoot was ‘spot’ on!

Michael Delvalle and Isabella Sablan have been together since they were just nineteen years old and quickly developed a love of going to Target together — even creating a special Instagram page devoted to the abandoned cups they find in the chain stores.

target evanrichphoto Couple Poses For Wedding Photos At Their Favorite Place To Shop: Target

evanrphotography.com

So, obviously, the pair thought it would be only natural to include the popular brand in their big day.

Before walking down the aisle, the fun-loving Miami couple stopped by their local Target location along with photographer Evan Rich to capture some hysterical shots — and even posed with some frozen pizza!

pizza evanrichphoto Couple Poses For Wedding Photos At Their Favorite Place To Shop: Target

evanrphotography.com

There’s no denying their red-hot love!

View all of the couple’s adorable photos right HERE.

