By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This wedding photoshoot was ‘spot’ on!

Michael Delvalle and Isabella Sablan have been together since they were just nineteen years old and quickly developed a love of going to Target together — even creating a special Instagram page devoted to the abandoned cups they find in the chain stores.

So, obviously, the pair thought it would be only natural to include the popular brand in their big day.

Before walking down the aisle, the fun-loving Miami couple stopped by their local Target location along with photographer Evan Rich to capture some hysterical shots — and even posed with some frozen pizza!

There’s no denying their red-hot love!

View all of the couple’s adorable photos right HERE.