By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

While being honored during Florida State University’s ‘Senior Send Off,’ senior guard Braian Angola broke down in tears when his mother surprised him by flying in from Villanueva, Colombia to be part of the celebration.

 

Angola, who averaged 12.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 27 minutes per game this season, left his family for the United States as a teenager for a high school basketball program to benefit his mom and his family back home in Colombia

After graduation, the Social Sciences major would like to become a professional basketball player and hopes to open youth camps in his native Colombia in order to become an advising role in other aspiring athletes’ lives who look to follow in his footsteps.

 

