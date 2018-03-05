Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Childish Gambino is hitting the road.

Related: Donald Glover Bought a Lot of Girl Scout Cookies on ‘Colbert’ Last Night



Donald Glover has announced that his musical alter ego, Childish Gambino, will embark on a 13-city tour across North America this fall. Joining him on the tour will be high-energy hip-hop duo, Rae Sremmurd.

The Atlanta star will launch the tour, appropriately enough, in Atlanta on Sept. 6. Glover wraps up the jaunt Sept. 30 in Vancouver, Canada.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 9 at 12pm local time. A variety of presales open starting Tuesday, March 6.

See the full slate of dates below.

09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

09/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Never miss a tour date from Childish Gambino with Eventful.