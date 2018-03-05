Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Jeremy Long / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Avenged Sevenfold, meet Prophets of Rage.

The twin towers of guitar-charged aggression are uniting to hit the road this summer, launching the End of the World Tour on July 22 in Mansfield, MA. The tour rolls through Sept. 2, when the rockers pull up in Dallas, TX. Three Days Grace will also be on the jaunt.

“We’re proud to tour with Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace this summer across America,” Avenged Sevenfold vocalist M. Shadows said in a press release. “We see this tour as an opportunity to create an event with special bands and different generations of rock fans. From the moment you arrive at the venue until the last note is played, we’re hoping to give you the time of your life.”

“Awful pop dominating the airwaves? Political chaos across the land? Wanna fight back? Well The End Of The World Tour is here,” added Prophets of Rage’s Tom Morello. “Prophets of Rage & Avenged Sevenfold have always played absolutely uncompromising music. If you want your summer loud, raw and fearless we’ll see you in the pit.”

Avenged Sevenfold will offer fans robust VIP experiences, with backstage tours, photos on the stage, exciting new interactive experiences and additional memorabilia available. See the various packages here.

See the full tour itinerary below.

7/22 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

7/25 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/26 – Hartford, Ct. @ The XFINITY Theatre

7/31 – Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

8/1 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/3 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

8/4 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

8/6 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

8/7 – Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/9 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

8/11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/12 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/16 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

8/19 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/21 – San Diego, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

8/24 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

8/28 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

8/30 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

9/1 – Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion

9/2 – Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

