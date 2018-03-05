Photo: Hannah Burton

By Annie Reuter

Following the release of her new single, “Hands On You,” Ashley Monroe has revealed the track listing for her upcoming fourth studio album Sparrow. Available on April 20, Sparrow had Monroe penning songs with longtime friends and fellow songwriters Anderson East, Angaleena Presley, Waylon Payne and Brendan Benson, among others, for the 12-track album.

Monroe worked with producer Dave Cobb (Brandy Clark, Chris Stapleton) on the release and the two creators bonded over Elton John LPs and Glenn Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman,” which helped to mold Sparrow.

“I knew I wanted to work with Dave,” Monroe says in a press release. “All of his records are consistently awesome and classic, timeless, old and new all in one. Country music is a wide genre, and that’s OK. I don’t even know what genre this record is, but I know it’s me.”

Ashley Monroe’s Sparrow Track List:

1. “Orphan” (Ashley Monroe, Gordie Sampson, Paul Moak)

2. “Hard On A Heart” (Ashley Monroe, Blu Sanders, Paul Moak)

3. “Hands On You” (Ashley Monroe, Jon Randall)

4. “Mother’s Daughter” (Ashley Monroe, Brendan Benson, Ryan Beaver)

5. “Rita” (Ashley Monroe, Nicole Galyon, Paul Moak)

6. “Wild Love” (Ashley Monroe, Waylon Payne, Brendan Benson)

7. “This Heaven” (Anderson East, Ashley Monroe, Aaron Raitiere)

8. “I’m Trying To” (Ashley Monroe, Kassi Ashton, Jon Randall)

9. “She Wakes Me Up (Rescue Me)” (Ashley Monroe, Waylon Payne, Paul Moak)

10. “Paying Attention” (Ashley Monroe, Waylon Payne, Brendan Benson)

11. “Daddy I Told You” (Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley, Josh O’Keefe)

12. “Keys To The Kingdom” (Ashley Monroe, Waylon Payne)