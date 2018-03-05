Photo: JC Olivera / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

The 90th Academy Awards were held Sunday (March 4) at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, and once again the event brought the film world together for an evening of memorable performances and moving speeches. While many musicians were in attendance, others watched the Oscars from home and shared their thoughts and reactions on social media.

Frances McDormand accepted her award for Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and her acceptance speech was one of the most talked about moments of the evening. Get Out creator Jordan Peele’s win for Best Original Screenplay also received an overwhelming response. Below are some of the best artist reactions to McDormand, Peele and others during the 2018 Oscars.

Can the Oscars get a nomination for best set design or is that like sending a thank you card for a thank you card? #Oscars —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 05, 2018

Honestly, the #Oscars should run for President 2020. Bravo for the incredible heart and inclusivity. ❤️ —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 05, 2018

So wonderful to watch the joy of all these artists shine on that beautiful stage tonight. We are so lucky to have art in the world #Oscars —

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 05, 2018

Watching the Oscars is so hard for me. I hate when people lose. Very happy for the winners but this is why I can’t… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

P!nk (@Pink) March 05, 2018

Another love tweet to Frances McDormand. You’re my everything ❤️ —

P!nk (@Pink) March 05, 2018

I have sang out, screamed out and done full choreo from the wings...I'm so proud of you @kealasettle YOU KILLED THAT!!!!!!!!!! —

(@Zendaya) March 05, 2018

Congrats to KOBE first Oscar that’s big bro #dearbasketball. Proud of you, Big honor for you and your family. I’m jealous lol —

(@SHAQ) March 05, 2018

I love you both so much. Congrats @Lyrikris10 and your gorgeous hubby. So happy for you guys. Xoxo twitter.com/theacademy/sta… —

Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 05, 2018

My first jump of the night!!! So happy for Get Out!!! —

christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 05, 2018

Luna keeping me humble by only shouting “dada” at our commercial —

christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 05, 2018