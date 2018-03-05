By Hayden Wright

Since the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, teenage survivors of the attack have led the charge to pass gun reform legislation. The #NeverAgain movement has been spearheaded by students who experienced gun violence firsthand, and their March for Our Lives (scheduled for March 24 in Washington, DC) petition has gained celebrity supporters.

Last week, Harry Styles announced that he had signed the petition and urged his fans to do the same. Now Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey and others have spoken out in support of the petition. They join Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui, Paramore’s Hayley Williams and more among artists who have backed the movement.

“Help these kids and sign their petition now,” urged Bieber on Twitter.

“Please sign the petition in support of #MarchForOurLives,” Mariah wrote.

The petition calls for three specific gun reform measures: banning the sale of assault weapons, banning high-capacity magazines and closing the “gun show loophole.” Such loopholes currently allow buyers to circumvent background check laws by purchasing weapons at shows or online.

See celebrity tweets about #MarchForOurLives below.

Help these kids and sign their petition now —> marchforourlivespetition.com —

Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 03, 2018

If you have a moment to spare while scrolling and believe in this cause please sign the petition linked… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 03, 2018

never want to hear another adult talk condescendingly about millenials/young ppl ever again. face the hopeful, inte… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) February 18, 2018