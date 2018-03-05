By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

When Kayla Tracy found out the news that her great-grandmother Jean Roper only had weeks to live, she wanted to help document every moment the family had left with her — including the 92-year-old meeting her newborn great-granddaughter.

Kayla’s great-grandparents have been married for 75 years and are inseparable, but her diagnosis of kidney failure left the pair feeling hopeless.

But after Jean met her granddaughter Magnolia Jean she started making an incredible turnaround.

In a blog post on Love What Matters, Kayla explains how Jean started cooking again, doing chores and counting down the days until she could see her granddaughter again.

It’s been nine weeks since they suspected the great-grandmother would pass on but she continues to defeat all odds.

“She is now celebrating her and my great-grandfather’s 75th wedding anniversary on March 5, 2018. On Sunday, they chose to celebrate early with lunch at Cracker Barrel.”

Afterwards, Kayla joined the pair on their 85-acre property to shoot some wonderful photos of the couple.

Kayla remembers that when they got out of their car, she could tell Jean felt beautiful. “She was fluffing her hair constantly and asking me if her makeup looked good! I told her, ‘You look beautiful, you are beaming with love.’ She replied, ‘That’s good, I’m glad I’m still beaming with love after 75 years.’

You can view photos from the shoot below.