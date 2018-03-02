By: Kayla Jardine

This iconic mistake at last year’s Oscar Awards will go down in history. Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced the winner for ‘Best Picture’ at the 2017 Oscars, but because of a card mix up, they awarded La La Land as the winner, not Moonlight. The unforgettable moment left the entire audience baffled.

But it looks like they’re going to get a chance to redeem themselves. According to TMZ, Faye and Warren will be presenting ‘Best Picture’ again at this year’s Oscars.

One can only hope all the cards are in order!