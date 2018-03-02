By: Kayla Jardine

This iconic mistake at last year’s Oscar Awards will go down in history. Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced the winner for ‘Best Picture’ at the 2017 Oscars, but because of a card mix up, they awarded La La Land as the winner, not Moonlight. The unforgettable moment left the entire audience baffled.

But it looks like they’re going to get a chance to redeem themselves. According to TMZ, Faye and Warren will be presenting ‘Best Picture’ again at this year’s Oscars.

One can only hope all the cards are in order!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live