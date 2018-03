By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Members of the state of Utah’s House of Representatives are really kickin’ it old school.

Lawmakers released a rap parody to rapper/actor Will Smith’s ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ theme to teach citizens what it takes to turn a bill into a law. But as with most parodies done by the ‘not-exactly-the most-creative-types,’ the result left some scratching their heads.

Regardless of your feelings about the video, there’s no denying it got people talking!