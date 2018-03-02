Filed Under:Charles Barkley, Kate McKinnon, Migos, Saturday Night Live, SNL
photo: Rosalind O'Connor / NBC

By Scott T. Sterling

Charles Barkley, meet Migos.

The former NBA star is set to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time this weekend (March 3), and rap icons Migos will serve as the musical guests.

A funny new promo for the episode finds Barkley, Migos and SNL cast member Kate McKinnon hanging out on the Studio 8H studio stage. When Barkley tries to join in their rap shenanigans, he’s quickly shut down. McKinnon, however, gets a pass.

Watch the clip below.

