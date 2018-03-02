Filed Under:Lorde
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

The North American leg of Lorde’s Melodrama world tour kicked off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last night (March 1) and fans went wild when the New Zealander covered a Frank Ocean song.

Lorde sang “Solo” from the R&B artist’s 2016 album Blonde, putting a fresh spin on the track.

Lorde also made good on her promise to perform previously unreleased music from the Melodrama sessions on tour. Last night she introduced a new song (title unknown) with a jaunty piano line and a high-energy pop hook. It may not have made the cut for the final album, but fans will enjoy hearing the track on tour.

Watch fan footage of the new track and “Solo,” which contains profanity, below.

