By Scott T. Sterling

While bandmate Hillary Scott has been dominating celebrity baby news of late, Charles Kelley is here to remind the world that he’s got a pretty cute kid, too.

Kelley has shared an adorable video of his 2-year-old son, Ward, as the toddler marches through the house to put his miniature guitar case right next to daddy’s.

Kelley posted the clip with the hashtag #roadlife, mention that his young son is either a rocker or a roadie.

Considering that his dad is in one the biggest country acts in the world, good money is on rocker.

