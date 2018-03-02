By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

After 85 years, Lacoste is changing their classic crocodile logo for a great cause.

The French clothing company announced they were getting rid of their iconic crocodile for a limited time and replacing it with 10 endangered species to help raise awareness to wildlife preservation efforts spearheaded by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Lacoste and the IUCN have teamed up for the Save Our Species partnership featuring illustrations of animals like parrots, tigers, and rhinos in the brand’s classic green on the top left of the shirt, where the usual logo appears.

The polos, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week and are available online now with different amounts of shirts available coinciding with the number of that species still living in the wild. So, for example, there were only 40 Burmese Roofed Turtle shirts available, but 350 Sumatran Tiger shirts were for sale.

Each shirt is selling for $185 each with all proceeds going toward the preservation of the individual species, but as of Friday afternoon, only TWO animals are left.

There are currently over 41,000 animals on the IUCN’s list of endangered species with over 16,000 of them threatened with extinction.

For more information, visit IUCN.org.