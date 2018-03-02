Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Jay-Z has once again been named to the Forbes big money list, but this time with a huge upgrade. The 48-year-old mogul has been name top-earner on the publication’s list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Acts for 2018, with a personal net worth of $900 million. That’s up $90 million from last year.

He takes over the top spot from Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been the reigning top earner since the list started 7 years ago, Combs this year only acquired a net worth of $825 million.

Dr. Dre, 53, takes the third spot, with $770 million, partly for which Forbes credits the sale of Beats headphones to Apple for $3 billion in 2014.

Rounding out the top 5 artists on the list are Drake and Eminem. Drizzy at age 31, is the youngest and tying 45-year-old Em, who makes his list debut. They both tie for fourth place with net worths of around $100 million.