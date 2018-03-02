Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Jaden Smith delivered a respectable commercial performance on his debut album Syre and received favorable reviews when it debuted in November.

It’s become a calling card for his credibility in the hip-hop game — yet since its release, his A-list music friends have stopped calling.

When asked about famous pals like Kanye West, Drake and Donald Glover (a.k.a. Childish Gambino), Jaden says things just haven’t been the same since Syre peaked at #24 on the Billboard albums chart.

“It’s really changed,” he told Complex. “I always felt like Little Homie before and that allowed me in all of their circles. But now that I’m on the charts next to them, I’m not really Little Homie anymore.”

The actor, style icon and celebrity offspring said his new status as a serious rapper made his social life weird. Could Drake and Yeezy feel threatened by Syre‘s impact?

“It’s more like, ‘You can’t hang out with us anymore,” Smith said. “We didn’t know you were making an album this whole time. We thought you were just Little Homie giving us free water and s—. You’re not really cool with us anymore.'”