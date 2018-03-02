Reynolds compared fame to a deal with the devil.
Filed Under:Imagine Dragons
Photo: Frank Micelotta / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds talks discusses the dual nature of fame in a new, wide-ranging interview.

Related: Imagine Dragons Reveal New Song ‘Next to Me,’ 2018 Tour Dates

“[Fame is] a beautiful thing. I don’t know if I’d be here today if it wasn’t for art and having these people listen,” he told NME. “But it comes with shaking the devil’s hand: ‘Yes I’ll open my heart for the whole world to see and let some people take a s— on it’. And if you’re a sensitive person, there’s gonna be times where you wanna hide in a hole and take it all back, but you can’t.”

“Imagine Dragons has been like opening my chest so everyone can see my heart and saying, ‘Damn it’s really broken, this sucks,'” he continued.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live