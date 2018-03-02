By Hayden Wright

Harry Styles has signed a petition from March For Our Lives advocating reform to this country’s gun laws.

The March For Our Lives is currently scheduled to take place on March 24 in Washington, D.C. and is being spearheaded by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, FL.

The petition calls for three specific gun reform measures: banning the sale of assault weapons, banning high-capacity magazines and closing the “gun show loophole.” Such loopholes currently allow buyers to circumvent background check laws by purchasing weapons at shows or online.

Under current laws, the petition argues that “millions of guns…could be falling into dangerous hands.”

“The children of this country can no longer go to school in fear that each day could be their last,” it concludes.

