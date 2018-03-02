Photo: Jonathan Mannion
By Scott T. Sterling
Gucci Man is charging into the month of March with a brand new song, and he’s got some famous friends in tow.
Related: Gucci Mane to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of High School Graduation
The rapper’s new track, “Solitaire,” features appearances from Migos and Lil Yachty, with all three acts trading verses like a hip-hop version of Marvel’s Avengers.
The track is from Mane’s upcoming album, Evil Genius.
The tune is Gucci’s latest track following last month’s “Cocky” collaboration with A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage.
Listen to the very NSFW “Solitaire” below.