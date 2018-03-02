Filed Under:Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Migos
Photo: Jonathan Mannion

By Scott T. Sterling

Gucci Man is charging into the month of March with a brand new song, and he’s got some famous friends in tow.

The rapper’s new track, “Solitaire,” features appearances from Migos and Lil Yachty, with all three acts trading verses like a hip-hop version of Marvel’s Avengers.

The track is from Mane’s upcoming album, Evil Genius.

The tune is Gucci’s latest track following last month’s “Cocky” collaboration with A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage.

Listen to the very NSFW “Solitaire” below.

