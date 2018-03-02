Filed Under:flo rida
By Scott T. Sterling

Flo Rida is back, and he’s celebrating the dedication and determination of independent women with a brand new video, “Dancer.”

The clip follows a young woman as she works at a strip club to raise money to open her own dance studio.

The rapper is seen singing the track inside the club where she works, juxtaposed with images of the woman finding a prime location and using her earnings to open the studio.

By the end of the clip, Flo Rida looks on approvingly as the star of the clip teaches kids to dance in her new space.

