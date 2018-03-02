Filed Under:Drake, Future
Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

If a recent tease is any indication, the world might in store for another Drake/Future collaboration.

Future shared a new song snippet on Snapchat today (March 2), featuring Drake’s distinctive vocals in the mix making reference to both Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

Drake and Future last collaborated on the 2016 track, “Used to This,” which followed their much-celebrated 2015 mixtape, What a Time to Be Alive, and a subsequent tour.

Check out a fan capture of Future’s song teaser featuring Drake, which contains explicit language, below.

