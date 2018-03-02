Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

DJ Khaled has released “Top Off,” the first track from his upcoming project, Father of Asahd, and it features some of his biggest friends in the biz.

JAY-Z, Beyoncé and Future join the rapper and producer on the hook-filled single.

In the song, Future raps about peeling the top off of a Maybach, while JAY-Z raps about Meek Mill, his daughter Blue Ivy, Prince, and dropping $91,000 on Ace of Spades champagne.

Queen Bey, meanwhile, does her thing with panache, singing, “”I break the internet/ Top two and I ain’t number two/ My body, my ice, my cash/ All real I’m a triple threat.”

A music video for the song puts Khaled right into a scene from Transformers, with a Decepticon literally taking Khaled’s car’s “Top Off.”

Check out the preview of the video and the full track, which contains explicit language, below.