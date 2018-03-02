Filed Under:Chris Brown
Photo: Francesco Carrozzini

By Scott T. Sterling

The new Chris Brown “Tempo” video is a sight to behold.

Mashing up sly visual references to movies including Mad Max: Fury Road, Back to the Future and The Warriors, the clip finds Brown and a crew of costumed dancers showing up in a quiet suburban neighborhood in a gravity-defying floating truck.

Brown and his posse show off a series of choreographed dance moves on the streets before breaking into a home to terrorize the family inside and show off more slick footwork.

“Tempo” is one of the many tracks Brown featured on his 2017 release, Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

Watch the video, which contains explicit lyrics, below.

