By Robyn Collins

Carrie Underwood has debuted a moving music video to accompany her new anthem, “The Champion.”

The motivating song, which features Ludacris, was unveiled during Super Bowl LII and was utilized throughout coverage of the 2018 Olympics.

The music video goes back and forth between Underwood and Ludacris in the studio and an emotional montage of athletic and real-life champions. Children from St. Jude’s, #MeToo activists, police and soldiers all appear in the new clip.

Check out Carrie’s new video below.

 

