By Scott T. Sterling

Cardi B has popped up in an appropriately stylish new video for Vogue magazine highlighting the best looks of New York Fashion Week for fall 2018.

In the clip, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper poses, dances and lip syncs in front of a mirror to Carly Simon’s 1972 classic, “You’re So Vain.”

The video features a cavalcade of stars modeling the top looks from NYFW including Paris Jackson, Ashley Graham, Karen Elson and more.

“All the girls dreamed” . . . that they could be as game-changing as Cardi B (@iamcardib) or don something as fabulous as @area by Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg, the influential creators of wicked-cool eveningwear. Tap the link in our bio to see more of the fierce, unapologetically feminine and feminist collections from #NYFW. Director @charlottemwales Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Art Direction @lookstudiosnyc Hair @hisvintagetouch Makeup @erika_lapearl_mua Set Design @nicholasdesjardins DP @byronwernerdp Lighting @chemistrycreative Steadicam Michael Hauer Choreographer @dannip18 Production @helenamartel @_lollywould_ Editor Ryan McCally, @consulatenyc Color @studio__rm Music "You're So Vain" by @carlysimonhq Filmed at Broadway Stages Title Design @duzansky Editor @ryanmccally, @consulatenyc

