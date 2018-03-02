Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Country superstar Blake Shelton has just released a new video for his song “I Lived It,” which appears on his most recent album Texoma Shore.

In the video, Shelton walks along country roads, fishes in a lake, plays guitar and drives his truck. Home video clips are intermingled with the professional footage.

Shelton is currently on his Country Music Freaks Tour, which runs through July 21 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Watch the video for “I Lived It” below.