By Scott T. Sterling

Thanks to Liam Payne, one half of Aussie pop-rockers 5 Seconds of Summer were able to get their first tattoos—even though they weren’t of legal age at the time.

5 Seconds of Summer were chatting with BBC Radio when members Calum Hood and Michael Clifford took the opportunity to officially thank Payne for the gesture.

The guys excitedly talk over each other as Hood and Clifford explain how they tagged along with Payne on a trip to the tattoo shop, where they both got inked as well. When the tattoos were finished, they emerged to find that the One Direction singer had already left, but not before paying for the 5 Seconds of Summer guys’ ink.

Watch them explain how it all happened here.