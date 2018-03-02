By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

A pair of wayward pups caused a big commotion when they ran wild on a highway in Arizona this week.

Local reporters rushed to capture the unique scene from the ground and air and the results are amazing.

While kindhearted drivers slowed down and made room for the wandering duo, eventually the Department of Public Safety caught the clever critters and they’re now safe and sound at Maricopa Animal Care and Control awaiting a loving family to adopt them.

I-17 northbound traffic past Deer Valley is stalled as DPS troopers try to snag two dogs on the highway. https://t.co/Hkz3LblnoQ —

Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 28, 2018

With the amount of press these dogs received, it shouldn’t be long until they find their forever home.

But the real question is… who let the dogs out in the first place? (Yes, really.)

Watch the heartstopping raw video below.