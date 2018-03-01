By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This is the first mammal to be born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens in 2018 and it’s pretty special. The adorable monkey was born with no thumbs, but thankfully that’s nothing to worry about because the entire rare breed, guereza colobus, are missing the digit.

The animal’s scientific name Colobus derives from Greek kolobus meaning “mutilated” which refers to the monkey’s distinct lack of thumbs or only a stub where the digit would normally be.

Born earlier this month to mother Adanna and father Tiberius, the yet unnamed little one is showing signs of strength and is alert and nursing. The group the family lives with at the zoo has another female, Anza, who is also raising a youngster, named Octavius.

In the wild, all colobus females look after each other’s offspring as they play around in the thick treetops — so it’s safe to say this pair will have plenty of watchful eyes on them as they roam.

Still nursing in private and cuddled up close to mom, visitors to the zoo will get to see the bouncing new baby once the chilly temps allow.

