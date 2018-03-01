Photo: Courtesy Dreamstime

The Vans Warped Tour has announced it’s 24th and final line up for the summer of 2018.

Among the bands on board for the last outing are Warped Tour mainstays All Time Low, Taking Back Sunday, Simple Plan, 3OH!3, Less Thank Jake, The Used, Sum 41 and Asking Alexandria.

Founder Kevin Lyman shared in a press statement, “I truly am happy to get the chance to travel around the country one more time to thank you for your support, and bring you another best day ever.”

Upon announcing 2018 would be its final run, Lyman also said there would be a 25th-anniversary celebration planned for 2019.

See the final lineup announcement below.

2018 Vans Warped Tour Line Up – Confirmed Performance Dates for each band and stage:

Journeys Left Foot Stage

3OH!3 (6/21-8/5)

Asking Alexandria (7/22-7/28)

Beartooth (7/19-7/21)

Bowling For Soup (7/6-7/16, 7/18-7/21)

Frank Turner (7/24-7/26)

The Interrupters (7/14, 7/15, 7/17-7/19, 7/21-7/25, 7/28-8/5)

Knuckle Puck (6/21-8/5)

Mayday Parade (6/21-8/5)

Reel Big Fish (6/21-8/5)

State Champs (6/21-8/5)

SUM 41 (7/17)

Taking Back Sunday (6/24)

This Wild Life (6/21-8/5)

Waterparks (6/21-8/5)

Journeys Right Foot Stage

All Time Low (6/22-6/24)

Falling In Reverse (6/26-7/16)

Four Year Strong (6/21-7/29)

ISSUES (6/21-8/5)

Less Than Jake (7/18-7/20, 7/22-7/27, 7/29-8/5)

Movements (6/21-8/5)

Real Friends (6/21-8/5)

Simple Plan (6/21-8/5)

The Maine (6/21-8/5)

The Used (6/21-7/10)

Tonight Alive (6/21-8/5)

We The Kings (6/21-8/5)

Mutant Red Dawn Stage

Chelsea Grin (6/21-8/5)

Deez Nuts (6/21-8/5)

Ice Nine Kills (6/21-8/5)

Kublai Kahn (6/21-8/5)

MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE (6/21-8/5)

Sharptooth (6/21-8/5)

Silverstein (7/17-7/20, 7/25-7/28)

The Amity Affliction (6/21-8/5)

Twiztid (6/21-8/5)

Wage War (6/21-8/5)

Mutant White Lightning Stage

August Burns Red (7/29-8/5)

Crown The Empire (6/21-8/5)

Dayseeker (6/21-8/5)

Every Time I Die (6/21-8/5)

Hail The Sun (6/21-8/5)

Harm’s Way (6/21-7/23)

In Hearts Wake (6/21-8/5)

Knocked Loose (7/10, 7/18, 7/21, 7/24)

Motionless In White (6/21-8/5)

Nekrogoblikon (6/21-8/5)

Underoath (7/16-7/18)

Unearth (6/21-8/5)

Owly.fm Stage

As It Is (6/21-8/5)

Assuming We Survive (6/21-8/5)

Broadside (7/10-8/5)

Capstan (7/10-8/5)

Chase Atlantic (6/21-7/31)

Dead Girls Academy (6/21-7/8)

Doll Skin (6/21-8/5)

Don Broco (6/21-8/5)

Grayscale (6/21-8/5)

Makeout (6/21-8/5)

Palaye Royale (6/21-8/5)

Phinehas (6/21-7/8)

Picturesque (6/21-7/8)

Sleep On It (7/10-8/5)

Story Untold (6/21-8/5)

Trash Boat (6/21-8/5)

With Confidence (6/21-8/5)

Full Sail Stage

Farewell Winters (6/21-8/5)

Lighterburns (6/21-8/5)