By Scott T. Sterling
The Neighbourhood have shared a brand new song ahead of next week’s big album release date, and it sounds like the guys are on edge.
“Nervous” is the most recent in a series of advance tracks to precede the March 9 drop date for the band’s self-titled full-length effort.
The track is another moody and atmospheric affair, with singer Jesse Rutherford emoting over jangle-heavy guitars, a sedate drum machine beat and subtle ’80s aesthetics.
Sink into the Neighbourhood’s new track below.