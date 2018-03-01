Photo: Adam Alessi

By Scott T. Sterling

The Neighbourhood have shared a brand new song ahead of next week’s big album release date, and it sounds like the guys are on edge.

“Nervous” is the most recent in a series of advance tracks to precede the March 9 drop date for the band’s self-titled full-length effort.

The track is another moody and atmospheric affair, with singer Jesse Rutherford emoting over jangle-heavy guitars, a sedate drum machine beat and subtle ’80s aesthetics.

Sink into the Neighbourhood’s new track below.