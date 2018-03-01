It's a triple release from the rappers' forthcoming triple album.
By Hayden Wright

Rae Sremmurd’s highly anticipated SremmLife 3 has taken shape as a triple album. Sr3mm will feature both brothers, Swaecation is a Swae Lee joint and Jxmtroduction is Slim Jxmmi’s solo project. The rappers debuted a track from each section of SremmLife 3 including the group effort “Powerglide” which illustrates both artists at the top of their game.

The track samples Three 6 Mafia’s classic “Side To Side” and recalls the energetic, melodic charm of “Black Beatles.”

“Diamonds unthawed/ Coming in froze (froze)/ Got too many girls to let one of them go (oh)/ When I make a purchase, I can’t wait to showboat (oh) /If she bad I put a pinky ring on snow globe,” Swae raps.

In addition to “Powerglide,” Swae released his own track “Hurt To Look” and Jxmmi debuted “Brxnks Truck.”

Listen to Rae Sremmurd’s new music, which contains profanity, below.

