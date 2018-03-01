Photo: Courtesy Def Jam
By Scott T. Sterling
Iggy Azalea has been reborn.
The rapper has shared the video for her latest single, “Savior,” which finds a halo-wearing Azalea walking down the aisle in a neon-lit church, where she is baptized.
“I’ve never really been this honest about the things I struggle with,” she said of the track in a press statement. “I always try to be really tough for everybody – especially women.”
The song features Migos rapper Quavo, who does not appear in the new clip.
Watch Iggy Azalea’s “Savior” video below.