Photo: Courtesy Def Jam

By Scott T. Sterling

Iggy Azalea has been reborn.

The rapper has shared the video for her latest single, “Savior,” which finds a halo-wearing Azalea walking down the aisle in a neon-lit church, where she is baptized.

Related: Iggy Azalea Releases “Savior” Featuring Quavo: Listen



“I’ve never really been this honest about the things I struggle with,” she said of the track in a press statement. “I always try to be really tough for everybody – especially women.”

The song features Migos rapper Quavo, who does not appear in the new clip.

Watch Iggy Azalea’s “Savior” video below.