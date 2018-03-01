By Robyn Collins
To celebrate Record Store Day, April 21, 2018, three David Bowie recordings are getting a special vinyl treatment.
Welcome to the Blackout (Live London ‘78) will be available as a 3 LP set, and features previously unreleased tour recordings from June 30 and July 1, 1978.
The two other offerings are a 12” single of “Let’s Dance” with a studio version on side A, and a live version on side B and Bowie Now, which features tracks from Heroes and Low on white vinyl.
Prior to that, on April 20, 45 years after it’s initial release, Aladdin Sane is getting a reissue in silver vinyl to commemorate the anniversary.
